Manitoba Liquor Mart Hours For Canada Day

WINNIPEG, MB. — You’ll still be able to buy booze this Canada Day.

Manitoba Liquor Marts will also operate with extended hours leading up to the long weekend.

Winnipeg and Brandon

Thursday, June 29th and Friday, June 30th

Most Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 9:00am and close at 11:00pm.

cityplace, Hargrave and Ellice, Main and Pritchard, Tyndall Market, and all Liquor Mart Express locations will all close at their regular time.

Saturday, July 1st

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 10:00am until 6:00pm.

cityplace will remain closed.

All Liquor Mart Express locations will also be closed.

Rural

Liquor Marts in rural Manitoba also operate on extended hours over the Canada Day long weekend, but hours will vary by location.

Sunday, July 2nd and Monday, July 3rd

Regular hours resume at all Liquor Marts in Manitoba.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries offices will be closed Monday, July 3rd.

