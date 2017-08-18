Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries CEO Gets $200K Severence
WINNIPEG, MB – The former head of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries was paid over $200,000 in severance after less than two years on the job.
John Stinson left the position after the Pallister government installed a new board of directors at the crown corporation.
Stinson had an annual salary of over $470,000.
By the way, Liquor and Lotteries made more than $586 million last year, up almost three million from the year before.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
Photo – File