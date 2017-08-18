Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries CEO Gets $200K Severence

Manitoba Liquor Mart
Hal Anderson
August 18th

WINNIPEG, MB – The former head of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries was paid over $200,000 in severance after less than two years on the job.

John Stinson left the position after the Pallister government installed a new board of directors at the crown corporation.

Stinson had an annual salary of over $470,000.

By the way, Liquor and Lotteries made more than $586 million last year, up almost three million from the year before.

