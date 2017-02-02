Manitoba Liberals Closer To Finding New Leader

WINNIPEG, MB — Manitoba’s Liberal party will pick a new leader on October 21st.

Candidates can begin applying for the position in May.

The 800 plus party members will vote per constituency.

The candidate with the most constituencies will be named party leader, just like how votes are tallied in a provincial election.

Rana Bohkari vacated the role after she failed to be elected in her riding in April 2016.

Any Liberal party member can run for the leadership position, though candidates are screened for things like criminal records.

No high profile contenders have been identified yet.

—MyToba News