Manitoba legal aid changes announced

A change to the regulation governing legal aid will help make justice more accessible and timely for lower-income Manitobans, Justice Minister Heather Stefanson announced today.

“Access to justice for all Manitobans is a cornerstone of our legal system and this change will help improve the process for individuals who require legal aid,” said Stefanson. “Technology has made it possible for this process to move more quickly, so it’s important our regulations reflect today’s realities.”

To connect a new client with a lawyer, Legal Aid Manitoba (LAM) uses an electronic application system that securely shares the individual’s application, court documents and any other relevant materials. The regulatory change reduces the amount of time the lawyer has to decide whether to take the case, from 30 days to 14.

“Timely delivery of the services provided by Legal Aid Manitoba in the areas of child protection, family, immigration, poverty, public interest, and criminal law is fundamental to a fair and balanced justice system,” said Timothy J. Valgardson, chair, LAM management council.

This change was made following consultations with LAM’s advisory committee, which includes representatives from the Criminal Defence Lawyers’ Association, the Legal Aid Lawyers’ Association, the Family Law Bar and the Manitoba Bar Association.

LAM provides legal advice and representation to eligible low-income people and groups. About half of its cases are handled by lawyers on staff and the others are handled by private lawyers, who are paid a fee for each case. With offices in Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin, The Pas and Thompson, it provides assistance to about 85,000 people every year.

-Government of Manitoba