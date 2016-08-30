Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey
Manitoba landlords eligible for housing improvement program

Manitoba’s landlords are encouraged to apply for funding under the Rental Housing Improvement Program to help ensure their properties provide safe and appropriate housing.

“All Manitobans deserve to feel safe and secure in their homes, and this program is one way we can help make this possible,” said Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding.  “The Rental Housing Improvement Program provides landlords with an opportunity to make essential improvements to their properties and ensure the well-being of tenants now and into the future.”

Private landlords and housing co-operatives in Manitoba can apply for up to $24,000 per unit to make any repairs needed to bring the property up to minimum levels of health and safety, including structural, heating, electrical, plumbing and fire-related issues.  The available funding increases to $28,000 per unit for properties in northern Manitoba.  Once renovations are complete, the landlord must rent the units to lower-income tenants.

Landlords can attend an upcoming information session for more details about the program and application process:

  • Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., Elmwood – East Kildonan Active Living Centre, Winnipeg;
  • Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., Portage la Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation; and
  • Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m., Selkirk Community Renewal Corporation.

Further sessions may be added.  For application forms, more information and details on landlord sessions, click here.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 26.

– PROVINCE OF MANITOBA

