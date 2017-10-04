Manitoba Keeps Winning on the Links

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bison men’s golf team continued their very impressive and successful 2017 fall season by winning a fifth tournament in USA with St. Cloud State Invitational title on October 1-2.

At the St. Cloud State Invitational tournament at the St. Cloud Country Club, the Bison men’s team finished first with a two-day final score of +15 (301-290=591 total) against a ten team field. Manitoba also had a second team that placed seventh with +42 (315-303=618).

The top Bison was fourth year Devon Schade as he finished tied for third at +2 (75-71=146). In addition, four year Jeff Bleue (74-74) was eighth at +4 score, third year Josh Neufeld (77-72) was tied for ninth at +5 followed by third year Aaron McIntyre (76-76) was tied for 12th at +8 then fourth year Jack Werhun (75-79) ended up T-20th with +10, rookie Cameron McIntyre (83-72) was tied for 24th at +11, rookie Connor Stewart (76-81) finished T-31st at +13 while fourth year Steve Young (86-73) plus first year Joel Baron (80-79) and rookie Brendan Kesterke (83-76) were all tied for 36th with +15 score among 54 golfers.

For the Bison women’s team at the St. Cloud State Invitational tournament in St. Cloud, Minnesota from Oct. 1-2, the squad finished fourth at +147 (364-359=723 total) in a six team field.

The top Bison at St. Cloud Invite was second year Brynn Todd (86-85=171) finished 13th at +27 then first year Tianna Slate (90-90) in T-18th place at +36 followed by rookie Kathlyn Santiano (94-90) I 20th at +40 and first year Lexie Kopp (94-94) in 25th place at +44 against 30 overall golfers.

Earlier in the week on September 25-26, the Bison men’s team played at the JR Watkins Invitational at the Jewell Golf Course in Lake City Minnesota and the squad finished tied for 11th out of 21 total teams with a final two-day score of +23 (311-303=614).

The top Bison at the JR Watkins tourney was rookie Cameron McIntyre (76-74=150) who tied for 27th place with a +6 score. In addition, third year Aaron McIntyre (77-76) was tied for 42nd at +9 then third year Bobby McNair (80-75) ended up T-5th at +11 followed by second year Stefan Lavallee (78-78) tied for 66th at +12 score and rookie Joel Baron (85-78) in T-93rd spot at +19 among 124 overall golfers.

The Bison men’s golf team next action is the end of the fall season as the compete at the Vikes Shootout on October 16-17 while the Bison women’s team completed their first year back in action since the program took a hiatus after the 2011 season.

Bison Notes: Manitoba now has won five overall team men titles in 2017 (UJ Fall Kick-Off in Aug. 30; Saint John’s Fall Invitational on Sept. 16-17; Jimmie Fall Classic on Sept. 17-18; Gustavus Twin Cities Classic on Sept. 23-24; St. Cloud State Invitational on Oct. 1-2) and it was the 34th overall men’s team title for the program since it was founded in 1999.

Chris Zuk – University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisons.ca