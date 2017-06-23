Manitoba Issues Wind Warnings For Big Lakes

June 23rd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre reports the lake wind-effect forecast for Friday afternoon and Saturday suggests a strong wind-effect warning for the South Basin of Lake Winnipeg and south Lake Manitoba areas.

Wind speed and direction could raise levels by as much as three to five feet with the highest setup occurring as a result of the strongest winds.

In addition, these winds can result in significant wave action on shorelines.

Property owners should take precautions.

