Manitoba Issues Wildfire Bulletin #10

WINNIPEG, MB. — Hot, dry, and windy conditions continue, resulting in elevated wildfire danger levels in many areas of Manitoba.

Fire crews and water bombers from Ontario continue to support Manitoba’s wildfire suppression efforts and the province thanks crews from Minnesota, Northwest Territories as well as Newfoundland and Labrador who assisted but have now returned home.

While fewer new fires have started over the past few days, there have been more than 500 fires this season.

The majority of the fires occurred in late July and August.

The total area burned is approximately 160,000 hectares (ha) and is similar to the long term average burn area of 170,000 ha.

A large wildfire near Wasagamack and Island Lake remains approximately one kilometre from the community and is being held at approximately 28,800 ha in size.

Fire crews are continuing suppression work on the fire line closest to the community as well as some other spot fires.

Recent precipitation has helped to keep fire activity low, while winds are expected to keep smoke and fire activity away from the communities this weekend.

There are no suppression issues with the fire burning near the Fox Lake Cree Nation.

Crews are monitoring the fire line and the fire remains approximately 1,700 ha in size.

Manitoba wildfire staff continue to assist with suppression and monitoring of a large fire in Saskatchewan, near Flin Flon.

The fire near Poplar River is being held and most community members who had been evacuated are now back in the community.

The Canadian Red Cross continues to manage evacuations as part of an agreement with the federal government to provide disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15.

For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact local Sustainable Development offices.

Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Anyone planning a backcountry trip is reminded that campfires should only be made in designated fire pits.

However, a better option is to prepare meals on a lightweight portable cook stove.

Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return.

Manitobans are reminded to exercise extreme caution when undertaking any outdoor activities.

In areas where all-terrain vehicle use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris, and carefully dispose of any debris found.

Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

Manitobans can report wildfires by contacting local emergency services at 911 or contacting the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076 (toll-free).

More information on wildfire prevention is available at www.gov.mb.ca/wildfire/.

—MyToba News

Photo – File