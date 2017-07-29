Manitoba Invests $15M In Diversity Gardens

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba is investing $15-million in Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

“Our government is proud to make a significant investment in this project that reflects Manitoba’s core values,” says Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson.

“We are an inclusive province with a vibrant and growing mosaic of cultures and customs, and we have the opportunity to further capture the imagination of Manitobans, Canadians and visitors by offering an inspiring experience.”

Canada’s Diversity Gardens project is part of the next major initiative of Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s overall park rejuvenation campaign, which is founded upon four unique components: the Leaf, Indigenous Peoples’ Garden, Cultural Mosaic Gardens and the Grove.

Together, the four components will explore the human connection with nature and showcase Manitoba’s extraordinary multicultural heritage, with indoor and outdoor amenities, and educational programming throughout the year, Stefanson noted.

“For many years, Assiniboine Park has been a gathering place for Winnipeggers to enjoy the outdoors with visitors and each other,” says Mayor Brian Bowman. “Winnipeg is proud of the diversity that makes up our community and Canada’s Diversity Gardens will be a centrepiece for all to enjoy for many years to come.”

“We are extremely grateful for the generous support from the Province of Manitoba for this important project,” says Assiniboine Park Conservancy president and CEO Margaret Redmond. “Canada’s Diversity Gardens will be an iconic horticultural attraction for our province, celebrating multiculturalism and biodiversity, and will attract Canadian families and tourists from abroad to experience our natural world in an entirely new way.”

To date, the province has contributed nearly $50-million toward APC’s $200-million 10-year development plan, which includes today’s commitment of $15 million toward Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

The City of Winnipeg is contributing $10-million toward the development of the Diversity Gardens as part of its 10-year, $50-million commitment to redevelop Assiniboine Park.

APC’s Canada’s Diversity Gardens will provide the province with a significant tourism attraction, drawing a forecasted 200,000 paid visitors to the facility in its first year of operations, Redmond noted.

Hundreds of thousands more visitors will enjoy the free exterior spaces and outdoor gardens, she added.

APC anticipates approximately 837 direct and indirect jobs will be created during construction and 220 jobs in the first three years of operations.

—MyToba News

Photo – File