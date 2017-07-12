Manitoba Investing In Home Ownership For Families

WINNIPEG, MB – More Manitoba families will have the opportunity to become homeowners following a $1-million investment in affordable home ownership projects, Families Minister Scott Fielding announced today.

“This investment will make home ownership a reality for dozens of families who may have otherwise thought it was out of their reach,” said Fielding. “Our government’s goal is to foster innovative community and private-sector partnerships that promote practical home ownership and create life-changing opportunities for Manitobans, such as the collaboration between the Manitoba Real Estate Association and Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.”

Three affordable home ownership projects were selected following a competitive request for proposals issued by the Manitoba government, the minister said. The participating organizations will select eligible families, who will then receive financial assistance to help with down payments, legal fees and closing costs. Up to 51 low-to-moderate income households are expected to participate.

The funded projects include:

• Canadian Mental Health Association Westman Region Inc., to provide up to $261,000 to four households, which will be used to purchase three-bedroom condominiums in Brandon;

• SEED Winnipeg Inc., to provide up to $199,000 in a cost-matching savings program for up to 37 households, which will be used to purchase homes in selected areas of Winnipeg; and

• Manitoba Tipi Mitawa Inc. a non-profit organization established by the Manitoba Real Estate Association and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, to provide up to $540,000 to 10 households, which will be used to help Indigenous families transition to home ownership.

“Today’s announcement will allow more Indigenous families to realize the dream of homeownership,” said Harry DeLeeuw, co-chair, Manitoba Tipi Mitawa. “When we help families realize this dream, we contribute to building stability and vibrancy in our communities and neighbourhoods for generations to come.”

“Eight years ago, we purchased our first home through the Manitoba Tipi Mitawa (MTM) program. Prior to that we had lived in apartments, getting by, establishing our careers while raising a family,” said homeowners Neil and Kimb Williams. “The MTM program was more than a dream come true; it changed our lives, gave us a sense of ownership, pride and budgeting skills. It gave us the ability to secure our children’s futures. Our home has also become the place that our extended family gathers for holidays, special occasions and care.”

Funding for these projects was provided through the federal-provincial Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement. In 2016, the governments of Canada and Manitoba announced an expanded commitment to the IAH agreement, representing almost $90 million over two years. The new funding is in addition to approximately $166 million in joint eight-year funding to help create more affordable housing options in Manitoba.

-MyToba News