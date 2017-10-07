Manitoba Introduces Canada Free Trade Legislation

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government has introduced legislation in order to meet its obligations under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) and ensure future domestic trade agreements are easily implemented, Growth Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen announced today.

“Promoting trade both within Canada and internationally is part of our government’s 10-point Economic Plan to generate new opportunities for growth and attract investment here in Manitoba,” said Pedersen. “Open markets mean greater choice for consumers, better opportunities for businesses to sell their goods and services, and more ways for workers to find jobs. Manitoba is pleased to have joined the New West Partnership Trade Agreement last year and join the Canadian Free Trade Agreement this year.”

The minister noted the Canadian free trade agreement implementation act proposes administrative amendments to The Labour Mobility Act and The Regulated Health Professions Act to ensure the labour mobility obligations set out under all domestic trade agreements would be covered.

In addition, the proposed legislation would streamline the way Manitoba implements domestic trade agreements. It would allow the government to add or change references to domestic trade agreements in these acts by regulation, instead of requiring legislation, the minister said.

Pedersen noted these changes support Manitoba’s commitment to eliminate red tape, improve regulatory efficiency and better align rules and regulations between jurisdictions.

Earlier this year the Manitoba government, along with the governments of Canada and the other provinces and territories, agreed to a new domestic trade agreement, the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. The CFTA came into force on July 1.

-Manitoba Government