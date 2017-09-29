Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba Increasing Home-Based Child Care Funding

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government is increasing funding for home-based childcare.

Families Minister Scott Fielding announced that there will be $245,000 in additional funding this year, with further increases in the future.

“These funds will benefit more than 300 home-based, licensed child-care providers throughout the province with increases based on their licenced number and type of spaces,” said Fielding.  “This will help strengthen the stability of home-based operators and better support the creation of new spaces in homes in the future.”

