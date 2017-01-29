Manitoba Increases Weight Allowances For Trucks

Winnipeg, MB – Manitoba’s trucking industry will be allowed to haul heavier weights to help improve competitiveness through changes to the Vehicle Weights and Dimensions on Classes of Highways Regulation, Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen announced. The announcement was made during Red Tape Awareness Week, which was proclaimed by the Manitoba government to highlight a focus on reducing unnecessary regulations and administrative burdens.

“Manitoba’s trucking industry expressed interest in the change and a government review concluded an increase in allowable weight for certain semi-trailers would create economic efficiencies, would not compromise safety and would have minimal effect on specific Roads and Transportation Association of Canada (RTAC) rated routes in the province,” said Pedersen. “This change will bring Manitoba in line with other provinces by removing barriers for inter-jurisdictional carriers transporting goods within and through Manitoba.”

“This change will improve the competitiveness of Manitoba’s trucking industry,” said Terry Shaw, executive director, Manitoba Trucking Association. “As it relates to inter-provincial travel, it is vitally important to our members to bring regulations like these in line with other jurisdictions. We applaud the Manitoba government for this announcement and look forward to continuing to work with them on strengthening our role in the provincial economy.”

The change to the Vehicle Weights and Dimensions on Classes of Highways Regulation will set the maximum allowable weight to 24,000 kilograms for RTAC semi-trailers equipped with tridem axle groups with an axle spread of three to 3.6 metres. It will also increase the gross vehicle weight allowance to 63,500 kg from 62,500 kg for the portion of PTH 12 from Steinbach to the Canada-U.S border.

Manitoba is the only Canadian province that restricted the 24,000-kg maximum weight allowance for medium-spread tridem trailer axle groups. All other Canadian provinces allow the 24,000-kg maximum on highways deemed capable of accommodating the higher weight. Allowing carriers to haul larger, heavier loads increases payload and helps reduce green-house gas emissions, the minister noted.

“This is another example of how our province is addressing the issue of red tape and reducing barriers to growth in our economy,” said Pedersen. “We consider this change a benefit for the trucking industry that balances the needs of industry with the continued protection of the infrastructure and road safety.”

-Manitoba Government