Manitoba Increases Funding For Refugee Claimant Support

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Government has announced increased funding to support the growing number of refugee claimants entering Manitoba.

Here are the details:

14 units of emergency housing will be provided in partnership with MIIC and Welcome Place.

$70,000 will go to MANSO so they can hire a refugee response co-ordinator.

$110,000 in funding will go towards Welcome Place for support services for refugee claimants, including paralegal services and transportation from Emerson to Winnipeg.

The announcement was made at Welcome Place by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, and Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart.

“Manitoba has always been a safe and welcoming place, and Manitobans have a well-deserved reputation within Canada for compassion and willingness to help those in need,” said Pallister. “Just as we have opened our arms to newcomers for centuries, our province continues to provide significant supports to those organizations offering direct services to refugee claimants. Our focus remains on measures that will ensure both the welfare of refugee claimants and the continued safety and security of residents of border towns.”

Minister Wishart says about 130 refugee claimants have come to Manitoba in 2017.

The government is also proposing a potential $1.1 million contribution to employment services pilot projects to help refugees find jobs.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News