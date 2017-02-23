Manitoba Increases Funding For Refugee Claimant Support
WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Government has announced increased funding to support the growing number of refugee claimants entering Manitoba.
Here are the details:
- 14 units of emergency housing will be provided in partnership with MIIC and Welcome Place.
- $70,000 will go to MANSO so they can hire a refugee response co-ordinator.
- $110,000 in funding will go towards Welcome Place for support services for refugee claimants, including paralegal services and transportation from Emerson to Winnipeg.
The announcement was made at Welcome Place by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, and Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart.
“Manitoba has always been a safe and welcoming place, and Manitobans have a well-deserved reputation within Canada for compassion and willingness to help those in need,” said Pallister. “Just as we have opened our arms to newcomers for centuries, our province continues to provide significant supports to those organizations offering direct services to refugee claimants. Our focus remains on measures that will ensure both the welfare of refugee claimants and the continued safety and security of residents of border towns.”
Minister Wishart says about 130 refugee claimants have come to Manitoba in 2017.
The government is also proposing a potential $1.1 million contribution to employment services pilot projects to help refugees find jobs.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
6 Comments
Where is the $475 schooltax rebate for seniors on low income, Mr. Pallister ?
Promisses === promises , lies === lies !!!
the illegal border jumpers should not be supported at the cost to any manitoban – they are not refugees, and every cent of taxpayer funds diverted to them is taken from seniors; and they are people leaving the USA as unsavory individuals – many with both more than $20 thousand dollars, cell phones and penal histories.
This has to Stop!
It is my belief that we are being taken advantage and that people illegally immigrating into our country should be turned back.
It is NOT right that these people can jump the queue by doing something illegal!
Illegal entry should NOT be rewarded it should be either disallowed (turn them back) or punished and in my mind the best punishment would be to turn them back.
Did the province look after by means of financial support Manitoba senior couple US- medical bill ? – or other needy individuals by upgrading the food bank with funding?
Has the present government looked at how to alleviate the homeless problem in our province or our under funded first nations communities where poverty runs rampant. Yes I agree we should help refugees in their hour of need but at what cost when people in our own backyards cannot even get enough provincial support to sustain a healthy life style.
Our over-paid elected government officials obviously have never gone hungry or not had a place to call home. Instead they have a couple of homes. 1 in our province and another maybe outside of province or outside of canada. Give up some of the quirks and learn how to live or survive like a regular working stiff.
This is absolutely ridiculous. People break the law and are rewarded for it. Why are they ‘fleeing’ to Canada? Because they are in the US illegally. So, because they break the law and illegally are in the US and are out to pay for their crime by possibly being deported they come to Canada and are rewarded?? Look around. People are having a harder and harder time just to make ends meet. We can’t afford to pay for our children’s education anymore. Our tax burdens are higher than anywhere else in the country, and we are supposed to cough up more money for people with no regard for the laws of the country they go to. Give your head a shake people.