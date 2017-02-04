Manitoba Hydro Eliminating 900 Positions

WINNIPEG, MB — The turmoil continues at Manitoba Hydro with the elimination of 900 positions.

Rate hikes of at least 10 per cent are also certain as the Crown corporation struggles with a $13-billion debt.

The total number of executive positions will be reduced by one third with three vice presidents already terminated.

Manitoba Hydro will offer voluntary buyouts to 15 per cent of their 6,200 staff members starting spring 2017.

The public utility’s debt is expected to balloon to $25-billion within the next five years.

Hydro’s layoffs follow comments by Premier Brian Pallister that public-sector wages are not sustainable.

His Progressive Conservative party has accused the former NDP government of bankrupting the Crown corp.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News