Manitoba Horse Racing Commission Appointments

WINNIPEG – A new chair, vice-chair and directors have been appointed to the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced today.

“Horse racing is a proud and established tradition in Manitoba that provides economic and recreational opportunities in our province,” said Eichler. “Maintaining fair, honest and responsible operation of our racetracks is vitally important to the horse racing industry. The individuals being named to the board of the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission bring the experience, knowledge and leadership skills necessary to fulfill the important role of effectively governing horse racing operations in Manitoba.”

The board of directors for Manitoba Horse Racing Commission is responsible for overseeing all aspects of horse racing in the province to ensure that it is carried out in a manner that is fair and safe for all participants. The commission is established under the Horse Racing Commission Act to govern, direct, control and regulate horse racing and the operation of all racetracks in Manitoba.

The minister noted the new chair of the board is Brett Arnason and the vice-chair is Peter Fuchs.

• Arnason is a former member of the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission. A co-owner of a large and successful construction company, Arnason Industries, Arnason also has a long history as an owner and breeder in the horse racing industry in Manitoba.

• Fuchs is a retired provincial sales tax auditor and also was the Manitoba lead officer for the Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency, which is the federal regulator for horse racing.

Newly appointed directors are Darrell Stephansson, Robert King and Marg Homenuik.

• Stephansson is the regional vice president of Primerica Financial Services. He is the former director of racing, race secretary and director of corporate sales at Assiniboia Downs.

• King is a former member of the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission and has a long family history in the horse racing industry in Manitoba.

• Homenuik is a horse owner and has experience with both standardbred and thoroughbreds. She is a member of the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame and the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame.

Eichler thanked previous board members for their past service to the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission.

-Manitoba Government

Photo – gov.mb.ca