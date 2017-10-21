Manitoba Honours Hard Work Of Seniors

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Council on Aging is acknowledging the hard work of seniors across the province with recognition awards, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen said yesterday.

“Seniors and others from across the province are working to strengthen their communities and make life better for all residents,” said Goertzen. “These awards recognize their contributions and thank them for taking the time to make their communities better places to live.”

The Manitoba Council on Aging is an advisory body to government that strives to ensure seniors’ perspectives are shared with government. The Manitoba Council on Aging Recognition Awards were created to recognize the many seniors who are community leaders and to celebrate their contributions. Awards were presented in a ceremony at the Legislative Building.

George Fleury of Minnedosa was the recipient of the prestigious Murray and Muriel Smith Award. Fleury is a lifelong advocate for Métis people, working for positive change in the development of Métis education after overcoming race-related adversity.

In addition, recognition awards in the 65+ category were presented to:

• Lionel Guerard (Winnipeg) for volunteering with several organizations including the Air Cadet Corps, Toastmasters International, the Transportation Options Network for Seniors, board member for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Canadian Condominium Institute, Royal Canadian Legion and the Manitoba Association of Parliamentarians.

• Mian Hameed (Winnipeg) as the founder and president of the Manitoba Muslim Seniors Association, he is recognized for his work with Muslim seniors including the development of a new housing project in south Winnipeg.

• June Letkeman (Plum Coulee) for her work with several organizations in her community including the local chamber of commerce, the Plum Fest committee, Prairieview Elevator Museum committee and the Plum Coulee Community Foundation board of directors.

• Guy Lévesque (Ste. Anne) for his volunteer work in the areas of health, sports, education, heritage, financial services, public affairs, humanitarianism, culture, literacy, faith and charity.

• Marjorie MacIver (Lac du Bonnet) for volunteering with projects related to housing, meal programs and seniors transportation.

• Connie Newman (Winnipeg) for volunteering with the University of Manitoba’s Centre on Aging, the Retired Teachers’ Association of Manitoba, the Coalition for Healthy Aging in Manitoba committee and the Transportation Options Network for Seniors.

• Corinne Nesbitt (Elkhorn) for volunteer work with the Seniors Access to Independent Living, the Elkhorn Leisure Centre, Trinity United Church, the Elkhorn Manor Health Auxiliary and the Elkhorn Agricultural Society.

“Each of these people volunteer and devote their skills to supporting others and improving their communities,” said Dave Schellenberg, chair, Manitoba Council on Aging. “Everyone benefits when seniors take the time to share their expertise and we want to thank these individuals for their hard work in making their communities stronger.”

The North Centennial Seniors Association’s Grandma and Grandpa Swim Program of Winnipeg received the recognition award in the intergenerational 65+ category. The project pairs seniors with preschoolers from participating local child-care centres for playtime in the indoor pool at the North Centennial Recreation and Leisure Facility. The sessions help children overcome any fear of water, while also teaching them basic water safety skills.

Honourable mention certificates were awarded to Alice Alarie (Winnipeg), Bjorgvin (Beggi) Anderson (Arborg), Lois Armstrong (Winnipeg), Benjamin Arroz (Winnipeg), Keith Bradley (Winnipeg), Patricia Cassie (Winnipeg), Leonard Collier (Virden), Bernice Fedelechuk (Winnipeg), Lynda Jolicoeur (Winnipeg), Barbara Morris (Winnipeg), Lois Patterson (Winnipeg), Roseanne Reichert (Morden), Susan Reimer (Winnipeg), Marielle Rémillard (Winnipeg), Bernice Still (Isabella), Juan Schwersensky (Winnipeg), Elizabeth Towle (MacGregor), John Zacharias (Hamiota), the Grade 3 and Seniors Buddy Program (Hamiota) and Krystal Simpson (Winnipeg).

-Manitoba Government