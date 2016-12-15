Manitoba Has Highest Healthcare Spending Growth
Winnipeg, MB – According to the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI), Manitoba has the highest rate of healthcare spending growth among all Canadian provinces.
Healthcare spending in Manitoba increased by 5 per cent in 2016, while the national rate of healthcare spending increased by 2.7 per cent.
Manitoba spends the second most per capita on healthcare ($7,120) compared to $7,256 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
By comparison, Ontario spends $6,144 per capita.
In a release, Michael Hunt from CIHI said economic conditions are affecting health spending.
“The slow economic conditions Canada has experienced this decade have contributed to slower growth in health spending,” said Hunt. “With population growth, an aging population and continuing health-sector inflation, the sustainability of Canada’s modest rate of growth in health spending remains an issue to monitor. Health care dollars need to be spent strategically to meet increasing demands on Canada’s systems.”
The top 3 areas of spending in the health system are Hospitals, drugs, and physicians.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
8 Comments
I just spent 1 week in hospital for a pneumonia, excellent service, meals, nothing to spit at. Looking for savings, I am sure. To start I had to go to St Boniface cardiac centre for an Echosound and the nurse told me everything was taken care of including transport. I was willing to drive myself or have a friend drive me but to my surprise, an ambulance picked me up and transported me to St Boniface and return at a cost of I am sure $1000.00 dollars compared to a $25.00 charge in a private vehicle. One way of getting more money out of the system and wasting it but I guess it is a common practice. I saw 4 in three days at that facility.If you are not an ambulatory case you should have someone or even yourself drive to another facility
Decrease management in hospitals–check the parking lots where management parks and they are empty. Let the feds buy drugs in massive amounts and then provide the province— stop sending billions to other countries—for example if only 1/2 was given to other governments we would have plenty for quality Doctors and more for the aboriginals. Try and convince Mr. Selfie of that !!!!
We should not stop giving other countries h have severe problems supporting their citizens.
let us be generous in helping those whose very lives are in danger from war and terrorism.
This is only going to get higher as the population of MB is increasingly getting older. We need to keep our younger people here in MB. The recent stand by Palister will send them scurrying to somewhere else as he has frozen the minimum wage, and promises roll backs to public sector wages. People are already struggling financially, and such practices will kill the economy of MB and send our youth and trained employees to other provinces. Palister’s less for the people and more for himself mentality will lower the quality of life for all Manitobans except the rich 1%.
The allopathic medical system set up by Rockefeller around 1923
where he was allowed to take over the financing of research in Universities and Medical schools and substitute his patent medicine treatments and stopping four years of Diagnostic Training.
This has led to a system where a medical condition is only “treated” with these allopathic recipes and no effort is made to find the root causes of the symptoms : remove the root causes :and let the body heal itself.
Of course this is an excellent Business Model: Pharma Profits, Population control by shortening lifespan ,cutting down pension payments including OAP and CPP ,
Root causes Hint :Research Mercury ,Selenium ,Stroke ,High Blood Pressure ,Roundup etc. ,etc. ;
Nonsense. Do you really believe the medical system is trying to control population growth by shortening life span?. If so I feel sorry for you that you are so misinformed.
What a pathetic comment.
I agree. his worst threat is to reopen agreements already signed between companies and their unions. An illegal process.