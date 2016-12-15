Manitoba Has Highest Healthcare Spending Growth

Winnipeg, MB – According to the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI), Manitoba has the highest rate of healthcare spending growth among all Canadian provinces.

Healthcare spending in Manitoba increased by 5 per cent in 2016, while the national rate of healthcare spending increased by 2.7 per cent.

Manitoba spends the second most per capita on healthcare ($7,120) compared to $7,256 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

By comparison, Ontario spends $6,144 per capita.

In a release, Michael Hunt from CIHI said economic conditions are affecting health spending.

“The slow economic conditions Canada has experienced this decade have contributed to slower growth in health spending,” said Hunt. “With population growth, an aging population and continuing health-sector inflation, the sustainability of Canada’s modest rate of growth in health spending remains an issue to monitor. Health care dollars need to be spent strategically to meet increasing demands on Canada’s systems.”

The top 3 areas of spending in the health system are Hospitals, drugs, and physicians.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News