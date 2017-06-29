Manitoba Hall of Fame Inductees

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame will induct five athletes, three builders, and one team this year at the 38th Annual Induction Ceremony.

This year’s individual recipients in the Athlete category include: a legend in University women’s basketball, an Olympian from badminton, an all-around female athlete who represented her province in four different sports at the national level and a male athlete who did so in six sports and the most decorated Winter Olympian in our country’s history.

The Builder category is made up of a barrier-shattering leader in university athletics, a pioneer in both sports medicine and Special Olympics, and a former national President in golf.

Manitoba’s first female world junior curling championship team will complete the list of 2017 inductees.

The official ceremony will be on November 4, at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg. The 2017 inductees are:

Sandra CARROLL

Basketball, Athlete

Jaimie DAWSON

Badminton, Athlete

Coleen DUFRESNE

All Round, Builder

Wayne HILDAHL

Sport Medicine/Special Olympics, Builder

Arthur (Art) JOHNSTON*

Golf, Builder

*Posthumous

Jamie (HANCHARYK) JONES

All Round, Athlete

Cindy KLASSEN

Speed Skating, Athlete

Bob KRAEMER

All Round, Athlete

1995 Kelly MacKenzie Team

Curling, Team

“These eight individuals and one team join an exclusive club of Manitoba’s finest in sport,” says Jamie Kraemer, Chair of the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors. “We strive to collect, preserve, celebrate and showcase the history and heritage of sport excellence and achievement and these eight recipients and one team have earned their place in Manitoba’s sport history. Collectively with those we honoured back in April at Sport Manitoba’s Night of Champions in our Veteran Induction, 2017 is an exceptional slate!”

If you want to attend the Induction Dinner, you can buy tickets and get more information at www.manitobahalloffame.ca.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo