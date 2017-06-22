Manitoba Government Update On Churchill Rail Closure

CHURCHILL, MB – The Manitoba Government has released an update on the Churchill rail closure:

The Emergency Measures Organization of Manitoba Infrastructure reports that over 15 agencies from eight provincial departments and federal representatives in partnership with the Town of Churchill are meeting on a regular basis concerning the flooding and closure of a section of the Hudson Bay Railway (HBR). This collaborative effort by all levels of government also includes a wide variety of private-sector participants who together are working on immediate solutions to the needs of the community.

Senior provincial officials are in contact with OmniTRAX, owner/operators of the HBR, seeking clarification on the engineering assessment and plans for repair of the line. The province is seeking clearer understanding of the challenges affecting the repairs and insight into the timelines.

Provincial officials are working with the federal government to accelerate the work of the federal food subsidy program, Nutrition North. In the meantime, Manitoba will continue to provide the existing food subsidy through the Affordable Food in Remote Manitoba program.

The Manitoba government is increasing the northern food allowance provided to at least 100 Churchill residents enrolled in employment and income assistance to the same rate as Manitobans in remote communities without direct access by all-weather road, rail or water. This rate is 105 per cent above the regular rate paid to Manitobans south of the 53rd parallel and an increase from Churchill’s standard rate of 55 per cent, when rail service was intact.

Three public-private sector teams have been working collaboratively on solutions for food availability, fuel supply and logistics co-ordination. Solutions being developed will deal with ongoing supply and storage challenges in order to meet the demands of the temporary closure of rail services, keeping in mind the limited shipping season.

The province has been actively engaged with affected stakeholders since the first issue of high flood waters on the Churchill River threatening the town’s water supply in late May. The impacts of late winter blizzards and a rapid melt have had considerable impact on the region.

The Denver-based Broe Group owns OmniTRAX, which operates the Hudson Bay Railway Company. VIA Rail also operates remote services on HBR using its Hudson Bay passenger train between Winnipeg and Churchill.

