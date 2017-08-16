Manitoba Government Supports Summer Learning

WINNIPEG, MB – The government of Manitoba is providing increased support for summer learning programs.

The announcement was made by Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart.

“We know that some students are at risk of falling behind due to learning loss over the summer months,” said Wishart. “Summer learning opportunities provide critical support and give students a head start on the school year so they can stay on top of their studies and get the most out of their time in school.”

The minister said the Manitoba government is investing $400,000 in five summer learning programs across the province including:

$165,000 for Frontier College’s Summer Literacy Camps;

$80,000 for the Newcomers Youth Educational Support Services (NYESS) Coalition;

$75,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg’s Community School Investigators (CSI) Summer Learning Program;

$80,000 for Pembina Trails School Division’s Ignite3 program; and

$40,000 for University College of the North’s (UCN) Into the Wild program.

