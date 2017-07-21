Manitoba Government Supplying Propane To Churchill

CHURCHILL, MB – The Manitoba government has committed $6 million to ensure a supply of propane for the town of Churchill is sufficient to meet the community’s needs through the winter, Premier Brian Pallister announced today.

“Our government has continued to focus on the safety and security of those in Churchill and the surrounding region affected by the rail line outage,” said Pallister. “As the community faces uncertainty with regard to the future of the rail line and the Port of Churchill, today we are taking action to ensure that safety and security by facilitating the shipment of enough propane to support the town until next summer.”

The Manitoba government has advised provider Stittco Energy to proceed with finalizing logistics for shipment and storage in order to supply Churchill. This allotment of propane is expected to support the town and area residents until at least June 2018, the premier said. The shipment of propane will entail 110 shipment containers of propane, totaling 2.2 million litres, shipped by sealift from a port in Quebec in early fall.

The total cost of mobilization, shipment and storage of propane, which the province is accepting, is expected to be in the range of $6 million, the premier said.

-MyToba News