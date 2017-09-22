Manitoba Government Promoting Safety For Provincial Hunting Day

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 10 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB – Tomorrow is Provincial Hunting Day, and the Manitoba government is using the opportunity to promote hunting safety.

“Hunters are part of our heritage in Manitoba and important to our economy,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.  “As we celebrate our roots, we want to stress the importance of personal safety and we urge everyone to stay safe out there.”

Here are some hunting safety tips shared by the government:

• always handle firearms with care and attention;
• never shoot unless you’re sure of your target and what lies beyond;
• wear appropriate hunting clothing and dress for the weather;
• use a safety harness in a tree stand, and use a rope to raise and lower weapons;
• make sure someone knows where you’re going and when you’ll be back; and
• always take a survival / first aid kit with you.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News.
