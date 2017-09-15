banner20

Manitoba Government Launching Drug-Impaired Driving Awareness Campaign

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Government is launching a public awareness and education campaign on the dangers and consequences of drug-impaired driving.

The campaign comes as Canadian provinces prepare for marijuana legalization in 2018.

The announcement was made by Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen.

“Education and public awareness are critical in making all Manitobans aware of the dangers of drugs and driving,” said Cullen. “Recent results of the Manitoba Drug and Alcohol Roadside Survey confirm the need for more awareness about this serious road safety issue, and the importance of understandable messaging related to the dangers of drug use while driving.”

Added Cullen, “While our government continues to express concern with the federal government’s accelerated timeframe of legalization, we will continue to do our part, in partnership with MPI, to get in front of this issue with a  proactive and informative public awareness strategy.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Feds Might Lower Drunk Driving To .05
Manitoba Bisons Stars of the Week
A First for Winnipeg – The Iron Ride
Andrew Harris New Ambassador for Ronald McDonald House

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.