Manitoba Government Launching Drug-Impaired Driving Awareness Campaign

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Government is launching a public awareness and education campaign on the dangers and consequences of drug-impaired driving.

The campaign comes as Canadian provinces prepare for marijuana legalization in 2018.

The announcement was made by Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen.

“Education and public awareness are critical in making all Manitobans aware of the dangers of drugs and driving,” said Cullen. “Recent results of the Manitoba Drug and Alcohol Roadside Survey confirm the need for more awareness about this serious road safety issue, and the importance of understandable messaging related to the dangers of drug use while driving.”

Added Cullen, “While our government continues to express concern with the federal government’s accelerated timeframe of legalization, we will continue to do our part, in partnership with MPI, to get in front of this issue with a proactive and informative public awareness strategy.”

