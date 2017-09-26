Manitoba Government Invests In Software Company

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government is investing $270,000 in skills training at a local software company specializing in e-commerce and application development, Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart announced today.

“The interactive digital media sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in Manitoba and this announcement reflects our government’s commitment to better align support for skills training with in-demand jobs in Manitoba’s labour market,” said Wishart. “This strategic investment is part of our plan to support the creation of innovative jobs and economic development by driving increased productivity, competitiveness and revenue generation.”

Employing more than 155 Manitobans, Bold Commerce is one of Manitoba’s fastest-growing tech businesses. The company specializes in e-commerce website design and application development, and is best known for the development of applications for Shopify, the world’s largest e-commerce software platform.

“Bold has always wanted to make an impact in Manitoba, and something we learned very quickly was that having an onboarding program and training within the first few weeks of hiring dramatically improved an employee’s chance for success,” said Yvan Boisjoli, co-founder and chief executive officer, Bold Commerce. “The Manitoba government’s Industry Expansion Program played an important part in supporting that process.”

The funding announced today will support the hiring and training of 81 new employees and 10 existing employees over two years, and will help Bold Commerce to maintain a highly skilled workforce to support its business expansion plans. This expansion will enable the company to offer sustainable, well-paying employment opportunities that will contribute to Manitoba’s economy through an annual increase of approximately $4 million in net new wages.

The minister noted the funding is being made available through the Industry Expansion Program, which supports new or expanding Manitoba companies through investments in skills training for employees. The amount of funding provided through this program is directly linked to the number of good jobs that are created and maintained by the company, and to the economic benefit they create, he added.

There are more than 100 companies in the interactive digital media sector in Manitoba developing mobile apps, video games and everything from digital health, to augmented and virtual reality and interactive installations.

-Manitoba Government