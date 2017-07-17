Manitoba Government Funding Brandon Keystone Centre Upgrades

BRANDON, MB – The Manitoba government is investing in capital upgrades for Brandon’s Keystone Centre.

The announcement was made today by Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler.

“The Keystone Centre is a significant part of the city of Brandon and the local economy,” said Clarke. “We are investing in this facility to ensure it will continue to serve residents, businesses and visitors to the Westman region for years to come.”

Clarke confirmed the Keystone Centre will receive $375,000 for capital upgrades in the 2017-18 fiscal year, in addition to a $375,000 operating grant, for a total of $750,000 from the province.

“Our government recognizes the important economic and social contribution of the Keystone Centre for western Manitoba and especially for our agriculture industry,” said Eichler. “Each year, the Keystone Centre becomes a hub for agriculture activity as the host venue of our province’s marquee industry events. This investment by the province will enable the facility to continue as a leading event centre in western Canada.”

According to Eichler, the Manitoba government has provided over $9 million in capital funding to the Keystone Centre since 2005, in addition to an additional $2.5 million for renovations and upgrades for hosting the 2010 Memorial Cup.

“From one of our funding partners, we’re grateful for any contribution we receive to help with the ongoing Keystone capital needs,” said Shawn Berry, board chair, Keystone Centre. “We are hopeful this is a first step in long-term capital infrastructure funding for the Keystone Centre.”

“The Keystone Centre plays a vitally important role in the success of not only Brandon’s economy, but the regional economy, as well. In its 2015 – 2018 Strategic Plan, this city council listed the Keystone Centre’s long-term capital needs and an improved governance model as a major priority, so we are pleased to see the Province of Manitoba commit funding to the facility this year and we look forward to productive discussions with the province on the Keystone Centre’s future,” said Mayor Rick Chrest, City of Brandon.

The Keystone Centre is located on 90 acres in the city of Brandon and offers 540,000 square feet of multi-use space. It hosts more than 1,500 events annually.

-MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps