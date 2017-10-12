Manitoba Government Celebrates International Day of the Girl

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government is recognizing International Day of the Girl with a girls’ coding event at the University of Winnipeg, Minister Rochelle Squires announced yesterday.

“By observing International Day of the Girl, we are increasing awareness of the inequality girls face girls worldwide based on their gender,” said Squires. “I want to ensure girls in Manitoba have access to all the tools necessary to help achieve their goals in life.”

The United Nations first declared International Day of the Girl in December 2011. It is a day to celebrate and recognize the achievements of girls, while committing to removing the barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential. The minister encouraged individuals, organizations and agencies from across Manitoba to hold events and celebrate in their own way.

The Manitoba government is partnering with the University of Winnipeg and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg to present an after-school computer coding event at the University of Winnipeg’s Wii Chiiwaakanak Learning Centre. It will introduce 25 girls in grades 6 to 8 to coding in an interactive session to inspire them to learn about this specialized and emerging field, the minister said.

“The University of Winnipeg believes in supporting young girls as they dream big and imagine themselves as future leaders in whatever career path they may choose,” said Jarita Greyeyes, director, community learning and engagement, University of Winnipeg. “We provide many opportunities for girls to explore the world of science and technology through our on campus programs such as Indigenous Math Leadership camp, Let’s Talk Science, Science Explorers and STEM Spring Break Camp. We believe Manitoba’s future will be brighter when all girls are given opportunities to learn, grow and lead.”

“By providing young women with an opportunity to engage with technology in a fun and interactive environment, participants will discover education and career opportunities they may never have considered or thought possible,” said Ron Brown, president and CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg. “This is an incredible opportunity to inspire girls to dream of building, leading and creating their own futures.”

The minister noted it is important to provide girls with early exposure to computer science to spark their interest in that area of study.

The minister and chair of the Manitoba Women’s Advisory Council, Dr. Jeannette Montufar, are also hosting a lunch-hour gathering at the Legislative Building for 20 girls in grades 5 to 7 from École Marie-Anne-Gaboury. The girls will be treated to a pizza lunch and learn about the history of International Day of the Girl and important milestones in women’s rights. An informal discussion and tour of the minister’s office will follow.

File Photo