Manitoba Government Cancels Numerous Healthcare Infrastructure Plans

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 8th at 5:30pm Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Over $1 billion worth of healthcare infrastructure programs are being cancelled by the Manitoba Government.

Among the cancelled projects are:

  • Blood bank in St. Boniface
  • Northern consultation clinic in Thompson
  • CancerCare Manitoba facility
  • Personal care home in Lac du Bonnet
  • The Pas primary care clinic
  • St. Vital primary care access clinic

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said the decision is due to the province’s fiscal challenges.

“Manitoba is facing a challenging financial situation as a result of decisions by the previous administration to allow spending growth to outpace revenue growth year after year,” said Friesen. “Costs associated with meeting the health-care needs of a growing and aging population are significant and compounded by the erosion of federal contributions to the costs of provincial health-care delivery.”

The government says funding will focus mostly on repairing existing facilities, making upgrades, and dealing with emergency situations.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
