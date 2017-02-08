Manitoba Government Cancels Numerous Healthcare Infrastructure Plans
WINNIPEG, MB – Over $1 billion worth of healthcare infrastructure programs are being cancelled by the Manitoba Government.
Among the cancelled projects are:
- Blood bank in St. Boniface
- Northern consultation clinic in Thompson
- CancerCare Manitoba facility
- Personal care home in Lac du Bonnet
- The Pas primary care clinic
- St. Vital primary care access clinic
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said the decision is due to the province’s fiscal challenges.
“Manitoba is facing a challenging financial situation as a result of decisions by the previous administration to allow spending growth to outpace revenue growth year after year,” said Friesen. “Costs associated with meeting the health-care needs of a growing and aging population are significant and compounded by the erosion of federal contributions to the costs of provincial health-care delivery.”
The government says funding will focus mostly on repairing existing facilities, making upgrades, and dealing with emergency situations.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Good, The NDP were never going to do any of these things any way. All just lip service.