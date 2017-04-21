More Manitoba Government Appotintments

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government has appointed a new member to the Surface Rights Board (SRB), Minister Cliff Cullen announced.

“The Surface Rights Board plays an important role in our province for holders of oil and gas rights,” said Cullen. “June Greggor brings a wide array of experience that will benefit the board throughout her term.”

Greggor served as chief administrative officer for the Rural Municipality (RM) of Pipestone from January 2000 to January 2016. She previously served as assistant chief administrative officer for the RM of Pipestone and as a member of the Manitoba Municipal Administrators Association. Greggor holds a certificate in Manitoba Municipal Administration from the University of Manitoba.

She has been appointed as a member for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2020.

The Surface Rights Board is an independent, quasi-judicial board established under The Surface Rights Act. The board arbitrates disputes relating to right of entry or compensation for surface rights used by holders of oil and gas rights. It also provides mediation services between surface owners, occupants and oil and gas rights holders on a voluntary basis.

