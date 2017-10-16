Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba Girl Dies After Farmyard Incident

rcmp
Andrew McCrea
Posted: 21 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

RM OF WHITEHEAD, MB. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she fell into a water tank on a farm.

It happened around 3:15pm Sunday in the RM of Whitehead, Manitoba.

Blue Hills RCMP say the victim was being supervised in the farmyard when she stepped on the lid of the water holding tank.

The lid knocked off and the girl fell in about 20-feet down to the water level.

When police arrived, the fire department was removing the girl.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

No other information is available, but MyToba News will provide any updates.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
CNIB: Hire Blind & Partially Sighted People!
Above Average Manitoba Crop Worth Extra $1 Billion
Litter Down, Recycling Up Across Manitoba
Winnipeg Male Charged For Carrying Rifle

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.