Manitoba Girl Dies After Farmyard Incident

RM OF WHITEHEAD, MB. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she fell into a water tank on a farm.

It happened around 3:15pm Sunday in the RM of Whitehead, Manitoba.

Blue Hills RCMP say the victim was being supervised in the farmyard when she stepped on the lid of the water holding tank.

The lid knocked off and the girl fell in about 20-feet down to the water level.

When police arrived, the fire department was removing the girl.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

No other information is available, but MyToba News will provide any updates.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File