WINNIPEG, MB – Construction is set to begin today on a new $400 million dollar plant just outside Portage La Prairie.

Roquette, a french company, says it’ll be the biggest pea processing plant in the world.

Once it’s up and running, the plant will process something like 100 thousand tons of peas every year.

The plant will employ about 150 people.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File