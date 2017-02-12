Manitoba Gets Huge Shootout Win

WINNIPEG, MB – Dan DeSalvo got the Manitoba Moose exactly what they needed. A win.

DeSalvo scored the shootout winner on Sunday afternoon as the Moose beat the defending American Hockey League champion Cleveland Monsters 2-1 on the shores of Lake Erie.

Playing in front of 11,494 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, the Moose got a 31-save performance from goaltender Eric Comrie as they improved to 19-23-3-3 on the season. Manitoba put a halt to a four-game losing skid, got revenge from Friday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to Cleveland and remained one point ahead of last-place Rockford in the AHL’s Central Division.

Scott Kosmachuk opened the scoring for the Moose on the power-play at the 10:19 mark of the first period when he found himself alone on the right point and fired a low bullet off a Monsters’ player past Cleveland goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Kosmachuk’s marker was his eighth of the season as Brandon Tanev picked up the lone assist.

After a scoreless second period, Cleveland finally got on the board seven minutes into the third as Jordan Maletta was able to slide one past Comrie on the doorstep for his seventh of the season. For the third straight game between the Moose and Monsters, regulation solved nothing and it was off to OT.

When OT solved nothing, it took the shootout. Both teams scored on their first shots but then the goalies stood tall stopping the next two shooters. In the fourth round Comrie stopped Daniel Zaar and then DeSalvo scored to seal the victory.

The Monsters outshot the Moose 32-22, but Comrie was terrific. Cleveland went zero-for-four on the power play while Manitoba went one-for-five. The Moose are now 14-1-0-1 when leading after two periods this season. They might want to make it a point to lead after 40 minutes.

Connor scored his second straight shootout goal and is now three-for-three in shootouts this season.

The Moose have a couple of days off and will continue on with this six-game road trip in Grand Rapids on Wednesday night. It’s a special schools game and will begin at 10 a.m. CST. Tune in to the action on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports



Photos by James Carey Lauder