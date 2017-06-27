banner20

Manitoba Football Hall of Fame Induction

Kevin Klein
WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg football player, coach, and official was inducted into the Manitoba Football Hall of Fame.

Bob Toth was inducted into the Hall of Fame during an event at the River Ridge Retirement Home.

(Left to Right) – Tyler Sikorski, Rick Henkewich, Dennis Hrycaiko, Bob Toth, Bud Ulrich, Gordon Johnson, Bob Kuryk

Bob was an All-Star player with Kelvin Clippers of the Winnipeg High School Football League in 1951 and 1952. As a track star in the Inter-High Track meet he won the 100 and 220-yard dash in Junior, Intermediate, and Senior categories.

Bob transferred his speed to the gridiron becoming the leading ground gainer with an average of 14 yards per carry. He was leading ground gainer with the Weston Wildcats Junior Football team in 1953, 1954.

After his playing days, he became a football official working in all minor football leagues, and support crew in CFL games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Bob also coached football for two years with the North Kildonan Lions Bantam Football Team, winning the City Championship in 1964.

Jeffrey Orridge, CFL Commissioner, and Wade Miller both presented letters of acknowledgment to Bob in recognition of a career of service.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Picture Taken By Jim Johnston.

