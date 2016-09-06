Foggy overnight, Wednesday in southern MB

Southern Manitoba will wake up Wednesday to things looking pretty foggy.

That’ll move out as showers roll in.

Tuesday

The temperature should reach 19 C.

Mainly cloudy Tuesday evening, but clearing.

The fog will develop around midnight.

Overnight, a low of 7 C.

Wednesday

You’ll wake up to fog Wednesday, which will turn to sunny skies.

Then it will cloud over and rain before noon.

Also looking at showers later in the afternoon.

Southern Manitoba should reach a high of 20 C.

Showers with about 10 to 15-mm Wednesday night.

Cooler overnight with a low of 11 C.

We’ll also see a 20-kilometre an hour northeast wind into Thursday.

Thursday

Cloudy with showers Thursday.

We’re looking at a high of 21 C.

Cloudy periods with a low of 10 C overnight.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca