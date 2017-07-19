Manitoba Flag Bearer Named

WINNIPEG, MB. – Team Manitoba has made the difficult selection of “Flag Bearer” for the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, Emma Gray.

“I feel honoured to be chosen to represent the Team Toba athletes at the Games,” says Gray in a release. “Being a member of Team Manitoba gives me the opportunity to row and race for something greater than myself.”

The first time Emma Gray put on the Team Manitoba uniform, she won a gold and a bronze medal in rowing at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games – that was her first year in the sport.

Gray is one of 330 athletes who will compete for the home province at the Games between July 28 and August 13. Gray’s story of drive, giftedness, and work ethic is a stand-out of many outstanding stories of the athletes that make up Team Manitoba.

“We couldn’t be happier to have an athlete of Emma’s calibre, on and off the water, representing Team Manitoba,” says Team Manitoba Chef de Mission Barry Moroz. “At Westerns in 2015, she really put her name on the map, and we’re excited to see what she can do with a couple more years under her belt. We’re also looking forward to seeing athletes take a page out of her book this summer and really make a splash on the national stage.”

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo