Manitoba Firefighters Off To BC

Hal Anderson
Posted: July 13th at 12:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba has sent firefighters to British Columbia to battle wildfires in that province. This first group of 13 firefighters from across Northern Manitoba volunteered to go and are expected there for a few weeks.

We may send more of our firefighters, it just depends on what happens with the forest fire situation here.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes in BC, thousands more are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

