Manitoba Fire Bulletin #9

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Office of the Fire Commissioner advise that hot, dry and windy conditions continue, resulting in elevated wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province.

The fire near Poplar River First Nation is now classed as being held. Firefighters and equipment continue to monitor this fire and work on hot spots.

A large wildfire near Wasagamack remains approximately one kilometre from the community and is approximately 28,000 hectares (ha). Fire crews are continuing suppression work on the fire line closest to the community, with crews also working on other spot fires located away from the main fire line.

A wildfire burning near the Fox Lake First Nation remains approximately six km from the community and approximately 1,700 ha in size. Fire crews are continuing suppression efforts on this fire.

To date, there have been more than 500 fires this season. With many other fires burning across the Prairie provinces and Northwest Territories, parts of Manitoba may experience smoky conditions.

The Canadian Red Cross continues to manage evacuations as part of an agreement with the federal government to provide disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15. For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact local Sustainable Development offices. Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Anyone planning a backcountry trip is reminded that campfires should only be made in designated fire pits. However, a better option is to prepare meals on a lightweight portable cook stove. Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return.

Manitobans are reminded to exercise extreme caution when undertaking any outdoor activities. In areas where all-terrain vehicle use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris, and carefully dispose of any debris found. Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

