Manitoba Fire Bulletin #6

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Office of the Fire Commissioner advise that hot, dry and windy conditions have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province.

As of today, there have been more than 497 fires this season. With many other fires burning across the Prairie provinces and Northwest Territories, parts of Manitoba may experience smoky conditions this week.

Strong north winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels have pushed a wildfire toward the community of Wasagamack, requiring an evacuation of the communities of Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill. The fire is approximately 77,000 hectares in size and located 800 metres from the nearest residence at Wasagamack. Fire crews are working on the fire line as well as installing protection equipment on the residences. Members from the Office of the Fire Commissioner will be joining these efforts today.

A 4,600-hectare wildfire near Poplar River remains approximately 3.5 km from the community. Warm temperatures and strong winds required the evacuation of the residents as a safety precaution. Fire crews, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and Poplar River Fire Department personnel have installed sprinkler systems to protect structures in and around the community as a precaution. Suppression efforts continue with helicopters and fire crews.

A wildfire burning near the Fox Lake First Nation is approximately six km from the community and approximately 2,000 hectares in size. Water bombers and fire crews continue suppression efforts on this fire.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15. For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact local Sustainable Development office. Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Anyone planning a backcountry trip is reminded that campfires should only be made in designated fire pits. However, a better option is to prepare meals on a lightweight portable cook stove. Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return.

Manitobans are reminded to exercise extreme caution when undertaking any outdoor activities. In areas where all-terrain vehicle use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris, and carefully dispose of any debris found. Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

-Manitoba Government