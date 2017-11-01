Manitoba Female Player and Goalie Honours
Winnipeg, MB. – The Manitoba Female Hockey League named Central Plains Forwards Maegan Inman and Megan Ferg as CCM-Selkirk Source for Sports co-Player of the Week.
Both players are in their second year with the Capitals who had to carry a bigger load than normal with their team being short on the bench and having 3 games in just over 4 days.
Inman and Ferg both had 6 points in 3 games which were all wins for the Capitals. Inman had 5 goals and 1 assist including a hattrick in the Capitals 4-3 win vs. Eastman while Ferg had 2 goals and added 4 assists. Both were utilized heavily on both the Penalty Kill and Powerplay and are currently in the top 5 in MFMHL scoring, Ferg leads the Capitals with 10 goals and 19 points and Inman is third with 8 goals and 17 points. Both Inman and Ferg hail from Portage la Prairie and their hard two way play helped the Capitals pick up 6 of 6 possible points during their 3 games by defeating Interlake 5-2, Eastman 4-3 and league leaders Westman 3-2 in a shootout.
The MFMHL also named Veteran Yellowhead Chiefs goaltender Tori Eiliers as the GDI Goalie of the Month for October.
Eilers has played six games this season, leading the Chiefs to five wins including one shutout. Eilers has a GAA of 1.34 and Save% of .948 both second in the MFMHL while leading the league with 5 wins. Eilers who hails from Virden MB is a three time honours student who attends Virden Collegiate where she is a multi-sport athlete who hopes to continue to play hockey in U-Sport (CIS) as she achieves her academic goals.
Kevin Klein, MyToba News
Photos supplied