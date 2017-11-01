Manitoba Female Player and Goalie Honours

Winnipeg, MB. – The Manitoba Female Hockey League named Central Plains Forwards Maegan Inman and Megan Ferg as CCM-Selkirk Source for Sports co-Player of the Week.

Both players are in their second year with the Capitals who had to carry a bigger load than normal with their team being short on the bench and having 3 games in just over 4 days.

Inman and Ferg both had 6 points in 3 games which were all wins for the Capitals. Inman had 5 goals and 1 assist including a hattrick in the Capitals 4-3 win vs. Eastman while Ferg had 2 goals and added 4 assists. Both were utilized heavily on both the Penalty Kill and Powerplay and are currently in the top 5 in MFMHL scoring, Ferg leads the Capitals with 10 goals and 19 points and Inman is third with 8 goals and 17 points. Both Inman and Ferg hail from Portage la Prairie and their hard two way play helped the Capitals pick up 6 of 6 possible points during their 3 games by defeating Interlake 5-2, Eastman 4-3 and league leaders Westman 3-2 in a shootout. The MFMHL also named Veteran Yellowhead Chiefs goaltender Tori Eiliers as the GDI Goalie of the Month for October.