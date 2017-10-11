Manitoba Female Midget Player of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League announced defense Tori Williams of the Westman Wildcats as the CCM-Selkirk Source for Sports Player of the Week.

Williams, who hails from Souris, helped the Wildcats to two wins, 4-2 and 4-3 (OT), over the Eastman Selects in Hartney.

Williams displayed not only her defensive abilities during the two game series but led her team offensively with 3 goals and 1 assist including the OT winner in the second game.

Williams who is entering her 4th and final season in the MFMHL was recently selected to Hockey Manitoba’s U18 Team that will be attending Hockey Canada’s U18 National Championships in Quebec City in early November. Williams has committed to attend school at Mount Royal University in Calgary commencing the fall of 2018 and will play hockey for the Cougars in the tough U-Sport Canada West Hockey Conference.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied