banner20

Manitoba Female Midget Player of the Week

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 11th, 2017 at 8:30am Featured, HOCKEY, amateur hockey, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League announced defense Tori Williams of the Westman Wildcats as the CCM-Selkirk Source for Sports Player of the Week.

Williams, who hails from Souris, helped the Wildcats to two wins, 4-2 and 4-3 (OT), over the Eastman Selects in Hartney.

Williams displayed not only her defensive abilities during the two game series but led her team offensively with 3 goals and 1 assist including the OT winner in the second game.

Williams who is entering her 4th and final season in the MFMHL was recently selected to Hockey Manitoba’s U18 Team that will be attending Hockey Canada’s U18 National Championships in Quebec City in early November. Williams has committed to attend school at Mount Royal University in Calgary commencing the fall of 2018 and will play hockey for the Cougars in the tough U-Sport Canada West Hockey Conference.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Charged After Escaping Police Twice
Winnipeg Serial Lotto Thief Caught
Manitoba Bison Split Weekend Games with UBC
Former Jets Owner, Michael Gobuty, Inducted Into Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.