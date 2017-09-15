Manitoba Farm & Food Awareness Week Starts Sunday

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitobans are encouraged to learn about and experience modern agriculture with farm families and other experts during the third annual Farm and Food Awareness Week, which kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 17 with Open Farm Day, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced today.

“Farm and Food Awareness Week is the perfect opportunity to meet our farmers and have a conversation on how our food is being produced ethically and sustainably,” said Eichler. “All Manitobans have the chance to become more familiar with the day-to-day activities of a modern farm and talk about where their food comes from. I encourage everyone to participate in Open Farm Day, visit a farm and ask questions to learn more about the many proud, family-run operations in our province.”

Open Farm Day is organized by the Manitoba Association of Agricultural Societies (MAAS). Visitors to the 46 participating host sites will have an opportunity to learn about modern agriculture with farmers, learn about the food and other products grown, raised or made there, and have a unique educational experience. Many sites include demonstrations, markets, tours and other recreational activities. More information, including a map of all participating host farms, is available at www.openfarmday.ca.

“Manitoba’s agricultural societies are an integral part of our agricultural history and can be found throughout our communities,” said Donna Sagin, president, MAAS. “On behalf of our members, MAAS is pleased to be the co-ordinating body for Open Farm Day. Open Farm Day provides a great opportunity for people to ask questions of farm families, see, touch and learn where their food and other daily household items are produced.”

Special events taking place during Farm and Food Awareness Week include:

• Agriculture in the Classroom – Manitoba’s Amazing Agriculture Adventure (AAA) takes place Sept. 19 to 21 at Richardson International’s Kelburn Farm and the University of Manitoba’s Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre and Glenlea Research Station. Agriculture comes to life for more than 1,000 grades 4 and 5 students and teachers through 16 hands-on stations, teaching them more about where food comes from and modern agriculture.

• Farm to School Manitoba kicks off its eighth year as a healthy fundraiser for schools and daycares on Sept. 22, recognizing Manitoba farmers who grow nutritious produce. The Manitoba government will proclaim Local Veggie Day in support.

• Manitoba entrepreneurs with creative ideas for new foods and alcoholic beverages will compete in the Great Manitoba Food Fight on Sept. 20 at DeLuca’s in Winnipeg. New and innovative food products will be judged by an expert panel, with four product development prizes available to help bring their creations to the marketplace. For more information, visit www.gmff.ca.

-MyToba News