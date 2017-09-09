banner20

Manitoba Expanding Personal Care Home Capacity

WINNIPEG, MB – The government of Manitoba is adding 258 personal care home beds.

The expansion will take place in Winnipeg, Steinbach, and Carman.

The announcement was made by government Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Additional personal care home capacity will be needed over the next 25 years to care for people with significant needs and who can no longer safely remain at home or in supportive housing,” said Goertzen. “We remain committed to ensuring the right care is available at the right place and the right time, and moving forward on personal care homes is part of addressing this need.”

The government announced that design work will begin to support the development of three proposals including:
• developing the Bridgwater Personal Care Home in Winnipeg to add up to 108 new beds;
• expanding the existing Rest Haven Personal Care Home in Steinbach by adding up to 140 beds; and
• expanding the existing Boyne Lodge in Carman by adding up to 10 new beds, 70 replacement beds and up to 30 new transitional care beds.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

