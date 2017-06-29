Manitoba Entrepreneur Making Treasures out of Trash

WINNIPEG, MB. – “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” That well-known adage has been tossed around for ages, but the words couldn’t be truer about Manitoba entrepreneur Don Glenn.

Glenn, or “Shorty” as he’s affectionately known, is the owner of Shorty’s Upcycling studio in Thompson and has been creating art with unwanted, discarded scrap found throughout the community.

Upcycling, which is also known as creative reuse, is the process of transforming by-products, waste materials, useless, or unwanted products into new materials or products of better quality or for better environmental value.”

Much like the components for his art pieces, Shorty wasn’t looking for anything in particular when it came to a new career, but circumstances beyond his control made him stumble upon Upcycling.

“I had been a mechanic for 16 years, but in 2015 I was diagnosed with a skin condition and was unable to continue working as a mechanic,” adds Shorty who also suffers from depression. “I was in a limited cash situation but needed to do something to keep my mind in a positive state and to help provide for my family.”

With their house being in a renovated state, Shorty used fence board pieces from a fence he tore down earlier in the year to start building a vanity for their bathroom. When his brother came for a visit to the house and saw the finished work he told Shorty he should be doing this as a business.

“I wasn’t into it at first, to be honest, but I noticed whenever I was in the shop creating these pieces I was in a much better mental state so I decided it might be a good time to start Shorty’s Upcycling,”

“I’ve always had a passion for building and fixing things,” says Shorty. Growing up in a lifestyle that led us to different houses that were in need of constant renovation, I learned a lot of my carpentry skill sets from my parents, and jobs I needed to work at as a teenager.”

Being located in Thompson, which is also known as the “Hub of the North” due to serving as the regional trade and service centre of northern Manitoba, has turned out to be a perfect location to begin the business.

“It’s been a great place to do this type of business here since the type customers we see can usually appreciate the quality of work I produce,” Shorty says. “I’ve also heard that people are happy there is finally a place where people can go and get personalized furniture and artistic pieces.”

Upcycling has also been great for the community

“The removal of scrap and waste products in our community is difficult; therefore the accumulation of these items in our community is a real problem. I’m trying to do my small part for the environment by re-imagining, re-designing, and re-inventing these items into functional, artistic pieces.”

Whether it’s finding an old dryer hose, a rusted out bike, or scrap wood and metal, nothing is out of the question when it comes to ideas. Finding the correct items for a certain piece can take some time, and Shorty says with the help of some local companies, it has made that job easier.

“I have established relationships with various suppliers around town. I have about 6 different scrap piles that I have been granted access to by business owners around Thompson,” Shorty adds. “I think they also appreciate the fact that some of their waste is being taken care of by our company, since Thompson’s waste disposal system is a bit overwhelmed.”

Being a relatively new company, Shorty’s Upcycling has done most of their business through word-of-mouth and people coming across his art pieces on different social media sites like Facebook and Pinterest. Shorty also attended the Vision Quest Conference and Trade show that was held at the RBC Convention Centre this past May where Upcycling won the “Just Watch Me” Entrepreneurship Manitoba Start Up award.

One-of-a-kind

What makes upcycling attractive to customers is that no two pieces will ever be the same. “It’s truly a one-of-a-kind piece because I can’t always find the same pieces I’ve used previously, so I have to improvise.”

Customers usually contact Shorty’s Upcycling through Facebook. After that, a short discussion will get place and Shorty does the rest.

“I try and get as many details as possible from them such as dimensions, color, due date, budget etc. and they leave the rest of the creativity up to me,” says Shorty. “Most people find it exciting to see what I’ll come up with. I’m usually O.K. with the due dates they give me. If I am not going to make a date I try and stay in close contact with them and let them know of any issues I’m having. People have been very understanding.”

The journey of Shorty’s Upcycling may just be getting underway but the success of the company has been seen numerous times already.

“These items were wasted materials that are now centerpieces of people’s lives and homes, so receiving positive feedback and pictures from my customers who love my work, that’s the fruit of my success,” Shorty adds. “We are helping the environment while enriching people’s lives at the same time, and that’s a pretty great feeling.”

SmartBiz for MyToba News

Photos Supplied