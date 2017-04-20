Manitoba Emergency Preparedness Awards Handed-Out

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Community Emergency Preparedness Awards recognizing communities with programs meeting or exceeding standards have been presented to the Town of Snow Lake, the Rural Municipality of East St. Paul and the City of Steinbach by Minister Blaine Pedersen.

Mayor Chris Goertzen or The City of Steinbach said in a release; “This award speaks to the great work in our community to ensure there is a plan in place to keep our citizens safe,” Mayor Chris Goertzen also stated, “Council appreciates the work and detail that goes into emergency planning for the city.”

“These communities have demonstrated excellence in developing and maintaining their emergency preparedness programs,” said Minister Pedersen. “We applaud the efforts of the emergency management teams in these municipalities, with the support of elected leaders who clearly understand the importance of reducing the risk of disaster impacts on their communities through effective emergency preparedness.”

Preparedness includes detailed hazard and risk assessment, preparation and maintenance of emergency plans, public education programs, use of social media to communicate with the public and excellent emergency management and response training programs. The Emergency Measures Act requires communities to have emergency preparedness programs. This award recognizes four levels of achievement in community preparedness, modeled on Canadian and international best practices and standards.

“Emergencies can happen at any time and without warning, so preparation is key,” said Joe Masi, executive director, Association of Manitoba Municipalities. “While most communities do have an emergency plan in place, these three municipalities have gone above and beyond to ensure they, and their citizens, will be in the best position to handle any emergency that may arise.”

The award is presented annually and includes public recognition by the Manitoba government, a framed certificate and road signs stating, ‘We are a Prepared Community’, to be placed at the municipality’s discretion.

We are pleased to present these awards in partnership with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities to recognize Manitoba’s most prepared communities,” said Pedersen. “Preparedness begins with individuals with support from their communities.”

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

With files from the Government of Manitoba

Photo – The City of Steinbach