Manitoba Edge Mount Royal Cougars

Winnipeg, MB. – The evening of Oct.28th brought the Mount Royal Cougars to the Wayne Fleming Arena to take on the Manitoba Bisons in Canada West men’s hockey action.

A slashing penalty taken late in 3rd period by Cougar forward Bradley Kennedy, would be costly. Manitoba’s Zach Franko would blast a shot over the shoulder of Mount Royal goaltender Colin Cooper to help give the Bisons the 3-2 victory.

Franko led his team with two goals and was dangerous through out the night for the brown and gold.

“He has an amazing shot, you can see it on the goals he scored. He is a real offensive threat that can make a difference in a game,” said Bison Head Coach, Mike Sirant, commenting on the game of Zach Franko.

A power play goal off the stick of Franko with 4:08 left in the 1st period would open the scoring for the Bisons. Despite carrying the play for the majority of the opening period, the Cougars would head to the locker room down 1-0.

The second period was far more even for Bisons and Cougars. It was a bad angle shot from Brett Brooks that would beat Cooper, extending Manitoba’s lead to 2-0. With just 2:02 left, the Cougars would get on the board with a goal from Maddison Smiley, sending his team into the intermission down 2-1.

MRU forward, Zack Henry, would get an early break away to start the 3rd period but Manitoba goalie, Byron Spriggs, would come up with a big save to keep his team by one. Just a few minutes later however, Tanner Olstad would wire a shot over the blocker of Spriggs to tie up the game at two goals.

Spriggs finished the game with 28 saves, Cooper with 25.

Both teams will be in action again on Nov.10th. Manitoba will head west to Regina to take on the Cougars and Mount Royal will be away to Calgary when they take on the Dinos.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – gobisons.ca