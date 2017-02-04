Manitoba Dumped At Home By San Jose

The San Jose Barracuda is one of the best teams in the American Hockey League. On Friday night in front of 4,791 at MTS Centre, they proved it.

San Jose’s John McCarthy scored two goals late in the third period to break open a tight 2-1 hockey game as he led the Barracuda to a 4-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose.

With the win, the Barracuda improved to 23-11-1-3 on the season and pulled into second place in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division. The Moose fell to 18-21-3-2 and are now tied with Charlaotte for sixth in the Central. The Moose are now 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 games after completing a solid 3-3-0-0 road trip before the All-Star break.

It was Polar Bear Jersey Night at MTS Centre as both 2016 All-Star Eric Comrie of the Moose and 2017 All-Star Troy Grosenick of the Barracuda were outstanding between the pipes in the first period. Still, Nikolay Goldobin opened the scoring for San Jose, holding off a diving Moose defender and making a move to the backhand to beat Comrie at 12:09, but just 43 seconds later, Quinton Howden redirected a Patrice Cormier shot and Howden’s 10th of the year made it 1-1. Oakbank’s Howden is now second on the Moose with 10 goals this season.

However, the Moose offense stumbled after that and the Barracuda scored three power play goals to win it. In the second period, Barclay Goodrow, scored at 17:21 to make it 2-1 San Jose and then, in the third, McCarthy scored his eighth of the season at 13:11 and then notched his ninth at 15:53 to put the game away.

The Barracuda outshot the Moose 40-26. Comrie played a solid game making 36 saves, but San Jose just had too much offense.

“We faced a pretty good team,” said Moose head coach Pascal Vincent. “Those guys are strong on the puck, and when you get scored on a penalty kill, you have to bounce back. We had some good chances, Cormier open net, that could have changed the momentum of the game, but their special teams were clicking tonight and we didn’t take advantage.”

The Moose and Barracuda go at it again on Saturday night at MTS Centre. Game time is 7 p.m. There will be a Post-Game Autograph Alley on Saturday. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy Manitoba Moose