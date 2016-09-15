A driving force in delivery

As a transportation manager for Peak of the Market, Bev Krystik is a driving force behind the delivery of the company’s prime produce all across the continent.

Krystik joined the Peak of the Market team in July 2001 and recently celebrated her 15-year anniversary with the grower-owned organization — but her work with the not-for-profit began even earlier than that.

“I actually started working for Peak of the Market before I was a Peak employee. I was repairing pallets down on the dock for another company,” she says.

“That’s how I started, and I always observed what was going on. One day, a position came up for a distribution clerk and I decided to apply. So I got into the office and moved up from there.”

Over time, she began to fill in for the transportation manager whenever he went on holidays.

“I would be left in charge, trembling at the thought of taking on what seemed to be a daunting task and a tremendous responsibility. I must have done OK, though, because when that position opened up, they convinced me to take it,” she says. “I’ve never looked back and I’ve loved it ever since. I just can’t wait to get here most days.”

Serving as one of two transportation managers for Peak of the Market, Krystik now spends her days co-ordinating the movement of produce throughout North America. Her responsibilities also include hiring the trucks and making sure that they load and deliver on schedule.

“Every day is a new day. You never know what’s going to hit you when you walk in the door,” she says. “It’s ever changing, which is fun. I really like that aspect.”

Krystik also enjoys the camaraderie among the co-workers she sees every day.

“We share a great big open-concept office between the sales department and the transportation department, so we are really together all day, every day,” she says. “Our group is quite tight, which makes it a really nice work environment.”

When she’s not at work, Krystik enjoys spending lots of time with her family and pursuing her hobbies of decorating, gardening and music.

“I like to shift gears (no pun intended) and do something completely different from what I do during the day,” she says. “But when it comes to work, you have to love your job. I feel very lucky that I have a job that I love to do.”

