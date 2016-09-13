Dauphin RCMP rescue mother and children from fire

A Dauphin mother and her three children are lucky to be alive.

On September 11 at 3:25 am, Dauphin RCMP attended to a shed that was on fire behind a commercial property. Police arrived on scene within minutes, and noted that the fire was quickly spreading to a residence adjacent to the property. The two officers banged on the windows and doors, but nobody answered. They then entered the property, woke the family and evacuated them to safety. Nobody was injured.

Local fire crews responded and were able to put out the blaze.

Investigation has shown the fire was set deliberately. Police continue to investigate with the assistance of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

– MyToba News

– Photo courtesy of RCMP.