Manitoba Crown Attorney Facing Charge

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 5th at 7:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

NORWAY HOUSE, MB. — A Manitoba Crown attorney is facing a charge of Public Mischief.

Thompson RCMP say Elizabeth Pats (aka Elizabeth Laite) reported an alleged incident that happened near Norway House on April 25th, 2016.

She is employed with the Manitoba Prosecution Service at Manitoba Justice.

Pats has been served a summons to appear in Norway House provincial court on October 19th.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide any updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

