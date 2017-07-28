Manitoba Crop Burning Auth Begins August 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba Agriculture reminds producers who choose to burn crop residue that authorization is required from August 1st to November 15th.

Daily authorizations are issued by 11:00am based on weather and smoke dispersion conditions.

Night burning continues to be banned year-round.

The daily authorization will indicate if burning is permitted or not, and the start and end times allowed for that day.

These depend on weather conditions and can change.

Depending on conditions, burning may not be authorized for the entire province.

Burning Permit Communities

In addition, a burning permit is required at all times in the rural municipalities of Rosser, Headingley, St. François Xavier, Cartier, Macdonald, Ritchot, Taché, Springfield, East St. Paul, and West St. Paul.

The City of Winnipeg is responsible for issuing permits to farms located within its boundaries.

Farmers must follow all other provincial and local regulations when burning crop residue.

Burning permit applications and more information are available from the toll-free information line at 1-800-265-1233 or from Manitoba Agriculture offices.

Background

Manitoba’s controlled crop residue burning program was introduced to protect public health and safety while allowing farmers to deal with difficult straw management problems.

Farmers must ensure they burn crop residue safely.

The regulation is enforced by environment officers and the RCMP and penalties for failing to comply can result in fines of up to $50,000.

Many producers use alternative methods of dealing with crop residue, such as chopping and spreading the straw or listing straw they have for sale on the Manitoba Hay Listing Service.

More information on these practices is available on Manitoba Agriculture’s website.

—MyToba News

Photo – File